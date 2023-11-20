Mostert rushed 22 times for 86 yards and brought in one of two targets for seven yards in the Dolphins' 20-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Mostert took on what was likely a higher workload than expected when De'Von Achane exited in the first quarter with a knee injury. The combination of the rookie's absence beginning in the second quarter, the inactive status of Jeff Wilson and a favorable game script conspired to afford Mostert his highest workload of the season. Mostert also logged his first reception since Week 7, but with head coach Mike McDaniel saying after the game Achane's exit was merely precautionary after he landed on his recently injured knee, Mostert could be back to a more abbreviated touch count in a Week 12 road matchup against the Jets on Friday afternoon.