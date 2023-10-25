Mostert missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The last time Mostert missed a practice was Wednesday of Week 2, when he returned to full participation the following day and then put up 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 win over the Patriots. A return to practice Thursday would put him on track to be available this weekend for another matchup with New England, this time at home in Miami rather than on the road. If Mostert's ankle injury is a real problem, however, the Dolphins can turn to Salvon Ahmed and/or Jeff Wilson for extra work.