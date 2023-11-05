Mostert rushed the ball 12 times for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Chiefs. He was targeted once.

Miami was unable to get their typically explosive passing attack going against Kansas City, and much of their success came from Mostert. He accounted for one of the team's two gains of more than 20 yards, as well as a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Mostert also dominated work on the ground and should see his volume increase when the Dolphins play from ahead.