Mostert (knee) carried the ball 18 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns while catching his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Patriots.

Mostert was already on his way to strong performance before ripping off a 41-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Dolphins up for good. The veteran back was not limited by the minor knee injury he was dealing with during the practice week, commanding 18 carries with no other Miami back seeing more than three. Mostert has certainly outperformed his ADP so far, and he will look to keep things rolling against the Broncos next Sunday.