Mostert (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans and is expected to play, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

After limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Mostert got in a full session Friday and is ready to return following a one-game absence. It's been a challenging 2024 for the 32-year-old running back, compiling a 65-236-2 rushing line, averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per carry. He'll help spell De'Von Achane versus Houston.