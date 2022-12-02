Mostert (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing fully Friday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After missing the Dolphins' Week 12 win over Houston, Mostert is poised to re-enter the team's backfield mix Sunday against his former team. In the process, Mostert is in line to work in a time-share alongside Jeff Wilson, a context that makes Mostert a hit-or-miss fantasy option in his looming return to action, given a degree of uncertainty regarding his potential volume versus San Francisco.