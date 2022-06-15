Mostert (knee) announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he's "close to 100 percent" healthy.
Mostert also said his "rehab is going great." While the veteran running back hasn't been a participant in spring activities, it does appear that he's nearing a return to on-field work. It would be encouraging if Mostert is available for the start of training camp late July, but an exact timetable for his full return hasn't been disclosed. In any case, once Mostert is fully recovered from the surgery he underwent to address chipped cartilage in his left knee, he stands to join Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel atop Miami's revamped running back depth chart.