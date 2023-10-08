Mostert rushed 10 times for 65 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 13 yards in the Dolphins' 31-16 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Miami.

Mostert logged one fewer carry than dynamic backfield mate De'Von Achane, but he was efficient and recorded his seventh rushing touchdown of the season on a two-yard run on the final play of the third quarter. Achane's electric play makes it difficult to keep him off the field for extended stretches, but Mostert's own explosiveness and pass-catching ability has helped him remain relevant in Miami's aggressive offense. Mostert next takes aim at a soft Panthers run defense in a Week 6 home matchup.