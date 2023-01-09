Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that the fractured thumb Mostert suffered in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Jets is "serious," David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With the running back having sustained what McDaniel described as a "significant break," Mostert's status for this weekend's wild-card game against the Bills is iffy, at best. McDaniel noted that "it's hard to know" if Mostert will be available this Sunday, but the Dolphins should gain more clarity on that front after assessing the 30-year-old in practices over the next few days. If Mostert ends up sitting out the postseason opener, Jeff Wilson would be in line to see an expanded role as the clear lead option in the Miami backfield.