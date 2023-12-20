Mostert (knee/ankle/veteran rest) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Mostert has kicked off the last three weeks with 'DNPs' while managing knee and ankle issues before approaching Miami's last three contests without an injury designation. Chances are, that's a pattern that will be repeated ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
