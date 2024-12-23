Mostert carried the ball eight times for 31 yards and caught both his targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 39-17 win over the 49ers.
De'Von Achane (190 scrimmage yards and one touchdown on 24 touches) remains the clear lead option out of the backfield for Miami, but Mostert has reclaimed his grip on the No. 2 role since returning from a one-game absence due to a hip injury. He'll again help complement Achane on the road against Cleveland in Week 17.
