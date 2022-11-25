Mostert (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans after returning to a limited practice Friday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mostert, who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, is thus trending toward being ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If he is indeed out, then the Dolphins would turn to Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin to handle complementary work in the team's Week 12 backfield behind Jeff Wilson.