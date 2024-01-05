Mostert (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Mostert has been a regular on Miami injury reports throughout the season, but it wasn't until Week 17 that the running back missed his first game of the campaign. After sitting out last Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens, Mostert remained a spectator for practices Wednesday and Thursday before taking the field Friday as a limited participant. If Mostert checked out fine in his return to practice, he could have a chance to play Sunday against the Bills, but clarity on his status one way or the other may not arrive until Miami posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if Mostert plays, he could be subject to a limited snap count, which may result in dynamic rookie De'Von Achane taking on the larger share of work out of the backfield.