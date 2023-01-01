Mostert had nine carries for 29 yards and secured all eight of his targets for 62 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-21 loss to New England.

Mostert logged less carries than Jeff Wilson (nine) but was the only member of Miami's backfield to score Week 17, while also leading the team in receiving yardage. The veteran's receiving usage was at least in part a product of working with Teddy Bridgewater (finger) to start the day before he was replaced by Skylar Thompson, and the Dolphins deploying an offensive plan focused on short area completions. Mostert and Wilson stand to continue operating as a timeshare during Week 18's regular-season finale versus the Jets.