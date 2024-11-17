Mostert was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a hip injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Mostert carried once for zero yards. While he's sidelined, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright are available to handle Miami's running back duties versus Las Vegas.
