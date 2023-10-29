Mostert (ankle), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New England, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mostert missed Wednesday's practice due to what looks like a minor ankle tweak, but he managed to return as a limited participant Thursday and Friday. The speedy veteran stands to lead Miami's backfield versus the Patriots, though with Jeff Wilson now having had multiple weeks to get back in shape after his return from IR, the workload at running back could end up being split slightly more evenly. Of course, with Mostert already having scored a career-high nine rushing touchdowns in seven appearances this season, he remains a must-start fantasy option when on the field. His status will be made official roughly 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.