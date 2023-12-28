Running backs coach Eric Studesville said Thursday he expects Mostert (ankle/knee) to suit up for Sunday's road matchup against the Ravens, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Mostert was sidelined at practice Wednesday due to ankle and knee issues, but as Jackson notes, the veteran back has played through lingering injuries all season and still appeared in all 15 games for Miami. It's worth noting, however, that Mostert played a season-low 19 offensive snaps during last week's win over the Cowboys, with coach Mike McDaniel noting that a decision to sit him after two third-quarter snaps was made due to pain management. It wouldn't be surprising to see Mostert continue to get rest at practice with a key matchup against Baltimore on deck Sunday. De'Von Achane (toe) and Jeff Wilson would be in line for larger workloads if Mostert's reps have to be capped in Week 17.