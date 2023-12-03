Mostert rushed 11 times for 43 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for eight yards in the Dolphins' 45-15 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

As expected, the Dolphins' passing game took center stage Sunday in a matchup that lined up particularly well on paper, but Mostert was able to salvage an otherwise non-descript day with a one-yard scoring plunge late in the first half. Mostert was eventually outgained by returning rookie De'Von Achane, who got plenty of garbage-time opportunity, but it appears the former remains the top early-down option in Miami's backfield heading into a Week 14 home matchup against a tough Titans run defense on Monday night, Dec. 11.