Mostert rushed seven times for nine yards and secured three of five targets for 36 yards in the Dolphins' 48-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.

Mostert was absolutely stymied on the ground while rookie teammate De'Von Achane broke loose for 92 additional yards and two touchdowns on just one additional carry. Mostert's late-third-quarter fumble was costly as well, as it came at the Dolphins' 32-yard line and led to a Bills field goal when Miami was already down by 14. Achane's rapid ascension could certainly begin threatening Mostert's lead-back role, but the latter will look to make a convincing case for holding on to the top job in a Week 5 home matchup against the Giants.