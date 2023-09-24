Mostert rushed 13 times for 82 yards and three touchdowns and secured all seven targets for 60 yards and another score in the Dolphins' 70-20 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Mostert was actually outshined statistically by rookie backup De'Von Achane as the Dolphins compiled an NFL-record point total, but not before turning in a career-best four-touchdown performance. The veteran back found the end zone on the ground from 20, three and one yard out before adding a 19-yard scoring reception late in the third quarter during which he made multiple nifty cutbacks on the left side of the field on his way to the goal line. Achane ended up eclipsing the 200-yard mark and scored four times in his own right, but Mostert projects to continue as the lead back in a Week 4 divisional road showdown against the Bills next Sunday.