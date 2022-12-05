Mostert finished with seven carries for 30 yards in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers.

Mostert garnered all but one of Miami's rushing attempts, but the team's reliance on the pass Sunday capped his involvement overall. In fact, Mostert's seven carries marked his fewest since Week 1. With his two-game touchdown streak snapped against his former team Sunday as well, Mostert will hope to hear his number called more often in Week 14 versus the Chargers.