Mostert rushed nine times for 26 yards and a touchdown, failed to bring in either of his two targets and returned one kickoff for 18 yards in the Dolphins' 35-32 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Mostert shared the backfield with former 49ers teammate Jeff Wilson for the first time as a Dolphin, and the end result was an exact 50/50 split in carries. Wilson was the more efficient of the two with 51 yards on his nine totes, but Mostert got into the end zone on a one-yard run midway through the first quarter to salvage his fantasy day. However, the fact Wilson was immediately involved on a level that actually exceeded Mostert's -- the recent trade acquisition also posted a 3-21-1 line through the air -- is concerning for the Dolphins' incumbent back moving forward.