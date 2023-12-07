Mostert (knee/rest) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Along with Mostert, wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (back) had "vet rest" attributed to their absences from practice along with their listed injuries, so it's safe to conclude that all three were mainly held out for maintenance purposes more so than because of any concern about their health. Mostert has been a fixture on Miami injury reports this season but has yet to miss a game, and he's logged more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in all but two of his 12 appearances. He took on a season-low 39 percent share in this past weekend's 45-15 win over the Commanders, though that may have largely been a byproduct of Miami racing out to a 24-point halftime lead.