Mostert (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's walk-through practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

The Dolphins haven't held a formal practice following Monday's 28-27 loss to the Titans, but Mostert's limited listing for Thursday implies that he would have been able to take part in some drills if Miami had taken the field in full pads. Since late October, Mostert has been regularly featured on Miami injury reports due to ankle and knee issues, but he's yet to miss a game this season. Even if Mostert maintains limited practice activity Friday, he should still be in good shape to start Sunday's game against the Jets, but what kind of workload he handles may hinge on the availability of fellow running back De'Von Achane (toe). Achane has been estimated as a non-participant on both of the Dolphins' first two Week 15 injury reports, and head coach Mike McDaniel labeled the rookie back as an "unknown" for Sunday's game at this stage of the week, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.