Mostert (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Mostert was limited in practice Thursday and Friday after Wednesday's DNP, but he avoided an injury designation, sparing his fantasy managers the headache of having to check on the running back's status before Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff from Frankfurt, Germany. Miami will be facing a Kansas City defense that will be missing key linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) and possibly Willie Gay (lower back) as well, so Mostert could be in for a busy day if he's able to handle a full workload without being hindered by his ankle.