Mostert (ankle/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at the Commanders, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mostert played through the same injury last week en route to a 20-89-2 rushing line and then managed limited practices this Thursday and Friday. The real threat to his value is the return of De'Von Achane, who was a full participant Friday and also enters Sunday without an injury designation. Mostert is still worth starting in most leagues, as he was productive with Achane in the lineup earlier this season and is facing a Washington defense that ranks 20th in fantasy points allowed to RBs and 23rd in YPC allowed (4.33) to the position.