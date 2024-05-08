Mostert said Tuesday he's "excited" to have rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright join himself and De'Von Achane in Miami's backfield, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Mostert said he's "excited to have [Wright] here and try to coach him up, try to help him out within this offense. As he enters his age-32 seasons, Mostert and Achane are clearly the top dogs of the Dolphins' rushing game after both having accomplished extremely efficient seasons in 2023, likely leaving Wright to start out a as a third-stringer, with Jeff Wilson potentially on the outside looking in. Of course, neither Mostert or Achane boast ideal profiles for a heavy workload, so Wright could find himself earning opportunities earlier than typical for a No. 3 option. All three of Mostert, Achane and Wright boast atypical explosiveness, so it's possible that Mike McDaniel's scheme could manage to deploy each back relatively interchangeably.