Mostert suffered a broken thumb in Sunday's 11-6 win over the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mostert suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Miami's playoff berth-clinching win. It remains to be seen whether Mostert will be capable of playing through this injury in the wild-card round against the Bills. If Mostert's unable to suit up Sunday in Buffalo, Jeff Wilson would likely take on a workhorse role in Miami's backfield.
