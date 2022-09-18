Mostert rushed 11 times for 51 yards and secured all three targets for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 42-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

The veteran running back's numbers will naturally be completely overshadowed by the otherworldly exploits of teammates Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but there's plenty of encouragement to take from Mostert's performance as well. To begin with, he saw a nice boost in touches after logging only six in the opener, and he also appeared to have some of his trademark explosiveness against a tough defense. Additionally, Mostert outpaced backfield mate Chase Edmonds by six rushes, and if he's blessed with more of a favorable game script in a Week 3 matchup against the Bills at home, he could see a bigger workload, albeit in an even tougher matchup on paper.