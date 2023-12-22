Mostert (knee/ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As has been the case for the past several weeks, Mostert has had his practice workload managed while he contends with lower-body injuries, but the Dolphins never provided any indication he was at serious risk of missing Sunday's game against the Cowboys. After sitting out practices Wednesday and Thursday, Mostert took full reps Friday to guarantee his availability for Sunday. Mostert's top understudy, De'Von Achane (toe), has also avoided an injury designation despite not practicing this week, but Mostert still shapes up as a strong fantasy option even if he continues to occupy the larger side of a timeshare with Achane out of the backfield. After finding paydirt twice on the ground in last week's 30-0 win over the Jets, Mostert is up to 20 touchdowns on the season, tying him with the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey for the NFL lead.