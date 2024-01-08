Mostert (knee/ankle) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Bills.

Mostert, who sat out last week's 56-19 loss to the Ravens, missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited session Friday and approaching this weekend with an official 'questionable' injury designation. With Mostert deemed unavailable Sunday and thus targeting a return to action in Miami's playoff opener next week, look for De'Von Achane to pace the team's Week 18 backfield, while Jeff Wilson should see his share of snaps in a complementary role. Meanwhile, Chris Brooks is also on hand to provide backfield depth versus the Bills.