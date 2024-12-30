Mostert rushed six times for three yards during Sunday's 20-3 win over Cleveland. He also secured both of his targets for 16 yards.

Mostert, De'Von Achane and Jeff Wilson were all inefficient out of the backfield versus the Browns, despite a game script in which Miami got out to an early lead and would have benefited from an ability to lean on the run. He'll attempt to bounce back Week 18 against the Jets, a divisional matchup in which a win could provide the Dolphins with a playoff berth.