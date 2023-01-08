Mostert sustained a thumb injury during Sunday's contest versus the Jets, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Prior to his exit early in the fourth quarter, Mostert had 11 carries for 71 yards and hauled in both targets for minus-10 yards. Jeff Wilson will handle most of the backfield work for the Dolphins as long as Mostert is sidelined.
