Mostert had nine carries for 45 yards and one reception on three targets for six yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Eagles.

Mostert's 10 touches tied his previous low for the season, but he maintained a lofty mark of 5.6 yards per carry despite the low usage. Both of the veteran back's down games have unsurprisingly come in losses, as teams generally throw more while playing from behind. These sporadic games with low touch counts could wind up being a blessing in disguise over the course of the schedule for a player with Mostert's injury history. The 31-year-old has already amassed 103 combined touches through seven weeks after recording 212 over 16 games in 2022. Mostert and the Dolphins' entire offense will look to get back to their high-scoring ways in a home game against New England next Sunday.