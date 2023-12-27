Mostert is dealing with an ankle injury, but coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that he isn't concerned about the running back's availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Mostert has dealt with various injuries to his leg in recent weeks, with knee, shin and ankle injuries popping up on the injury report. Per Daniel Oyefusi of The Miami Herald, Mostert will likely have his practice reps monitored during the week, but he's capable of playing Sunday even with limited practice reps. Mostert played a season-low 19 snaps in last week's win over Dallas, and a decreased workload for Mostert could lead to more opportunities for De'Von Achane and Jeff Wilson.