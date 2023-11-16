Mostert (ankle/knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite having the benefit of a Week 10 bye, Mostert's reps are still being managed heading into Sunday's matchup with the Raiders while he tends to a pair of injuries. Mostert has now been limited in both of the Dolphins' first two practices, but if he upgrades to full activity Friday, he should be cleared to enter the weekend without a designation. If available Sunday, Mostert will presumably handle his usual starting role, though he could cede more snaps and touches than he had in previous weeks with De'Von Achane (knee) seemingly tracking toward a return from injured reserve this week.