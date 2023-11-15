Mostert (ankle/knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The same goes for fellow running back De'Von Achane, who was designated to return from injured reserve after missing four games with a knee injury. There's a better-than-decent chance the Dolphins have both Achane and Mostert available after a Week 10 bye, in which case the two running backs would figure to split work Sunday against the Raiders. They made it work for fantasy managers earlier this year, but Mostert's production slipped the past month even with Achane out of the lineup, in part because Miami's offense slowed down overall. A home matchup with Las Vegas certainly offers a nice opportunity for Tua Tagovailoa and Co. to get back on track.