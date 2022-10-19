Mostert (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Mostert played through the knee injury in a 24-16 loss to Minnesota on Sunday, taking 15 touches for 48 yards while playing 62 percent of snaps on offense. He's played more than half the snaps in five straight games and more than 60 percent in three in a row, but his only big outing from a fantasy standpoint came in a blowout loss to the Jets a couple weeks ago. Assuming no problems with the knee, Mostert figures to again lead Miami's rushing attack, this time with Tua Tagovailoa back under center to direct the offense.
