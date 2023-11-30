Mostert (ankle/knee) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

After missing Wednesday session, Mostert upgraded to limited participation Thursday, an activity level maintained by fellow RB De'Von Achane (knee). Friday's injury report should add a degree of clarity with regard the duo's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Commanders, but so far there's been nothing to suggest that Mostert is in danger of being sidelined this weekend.