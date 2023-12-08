Mostert (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Mostert's reps were capped in his return to practice after he sat out Thursday's session entirely, but his absence a day earlier was likely at least in some part rest-related. With the Dolphins providing no indication that Mostert is dealing with a setback with his knee after he saw his lightest snap count of the season (23) in this past Sunday's 45-15 win over the Commanders, the expectation is that the running back will be ready to work in tandem with De'Von Achane on Monday night against the Titans. Mostert will be able to clear up any lingering concern about his availability by turning in a full practice Saturday.