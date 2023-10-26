Mostert (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Mostert and Tyreek Hill (hip) both sat out Wednesday's session, but Miami's top running back and top wideout were back on the field a day later. Assuming Mostert can upgrade to full participation Friday, he should have a good chance at entering Sunday's game against the Patriots without an injury designation.
