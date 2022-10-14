Mostert (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald relays that the running back said he'd play this weekend, but Mostert's status will still be worth verifying ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. As long as he's active, look for Mostert to continue to lead the Dolphins' rushing attack in Week 6, after carrying 18 times for 113 yards and a touchdown to go along with one catch for nine yards in Miami's Week 5 loss to the Jets.