Mostert (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Mostert, who missed the Dolphins' Week 12 win over the Texans, has now logged back-to-back limited sessions and is trending toward a return to action Sunday against the 49ers. The running back will presumably need to practice fully Friday, however, in order to head into the weekend minus an injury designation.
