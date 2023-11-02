Mostert (ankle) was limited in his return to practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Mostert, who missed practice Wednesday, noted earlier Thursday that there had been a "hiccup" with his ankle, but the running back added that he received treatment for the issue and is feeling better at this stage. Mostert's return to the field, albeit in a limited capacity, has him trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches, but he'll likely need to log a full practice Friday in order to avoid a Week 9 injury designation.
