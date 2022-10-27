Mostert (knee) was limited at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Mostert practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Dolphins' Week 8 injury report is notable. That said, Mostert has been managing a knee issue the last couple of weeks, so his listed limitations Thursday may well be maintenance-related rather than indicative of a setback. Friday's final injury report should add some clarity with regard to the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Lions.
