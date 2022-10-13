Mostert (knee) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Mostert didn't practice Wednesday, but the running back's return to the field Thursday has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Mostert indicated that his knee is fine and that he plans to play this weekend, a notion that could be solidified Friday if he heads into the weekend minus a Week 6 injury designation.
