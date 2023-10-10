Mostert appears locked in as Miami's clear top back for the team's Week 6 matchup against the Panthers with De'Von Achane (knee) reportedly week-to-week, Marcel-Louis Jacques of ESPN reports.

Mostert could lead the Dolphins' backfield for a significant time, with Achane reportedly a candidate for IR, though he has only surpassed 15 carries in a single game on one occasion this season. Chris Brooks and Salvon Ahmed will both be options to handle expanded reserve roles, and Jeff Wilson (ribs) looks set to have his practice window opened this week, but Mostert is the only member of Miami's running back corps capable of replicating Achane's explosiveness. Mostert already has eight total touchdowns through five contests, and two games with 100-plus scrimmage yards, making him a must-start fantasy option against Carolina's vulnerable run defense.