Mostert (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Mostert has a lengthy injury history, including knee injuries that limited him to one game in 2021 and bothered him for part of last season. It's possible that this was more of a maintenance day for Miami's lead back after he had 12 touches in the team's 36-34 Week 1 win over the Chargers, but those relying on Mostert in fantasy will hope to see him back on the practice field Thursday or Friday, especially since the Dolphins don't play until SNF in Week 2. Salvon Ahmed was Mostert's primary backup in Week 1, but rookie third-round pick De'Von Achane (shoulder) was a full participant Wednesday and could be called upon to make his NFL debut in primetime against New England.