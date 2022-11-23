Mostert (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Coming off a bye week, it's notable that Mostert sat out Wednesday's session, though it's possible that his absence was more a case of maintenance, as opposed to a setback with the knee issue that he managed earlier this season. Thursday's practice report should add further context on that front and if Mostert is able to participate in any capacity, he'd be on track to suit up Sunday against the Texans and work in tandem with Jeff Wilson in Miami's Week 12 backfield.
