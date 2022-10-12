Mostert (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Mostert was on the field for 46 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets en route to carrying 18 times for 113 yards and a TD and catching one of his three targets for nine yards. What the running back is able to do at Thursday's practice should add a degree of clarity with regard to his chances of playing this weekend against the Vikings, but if Mostert is limited at all or out, Myles Gaskin and Chase Edmonds would be in line for added Week 6 snaps/touches.
